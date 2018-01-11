Eric Tsang denies raping Yammie Lam

BEIJING • Actor Eric Tsang says a video that names him as one of two male stars who raped actress Yammie Lam is fake news.

In a statement issued yesterday, he said the clip of an interview with Lam that surfaced on the Chinese Internet had been falsely edited, iFeng website reported.

Tsang, 64, said he had engaged a law firm to take action against the video.

Lam, 54, has a history of mental illness and erratic behaviour, following a road accident in 1998.

In 2013, she hit the headlines when she said she had been raped by two "big brothers" in Hong Kong entertainment, but reports did not name the men.

On Wednesday, the story resurfaced in China, with a video that purported to show Yam naming the late actor Alan Tang and Tsang as her attackers.