Edison Chen to be first-time dad

Actor Donnie Yen (centre) posted this photo of himself with actor Edison Chen (right) and another friend on Instagram, saying: "Big congrats to little brother @edcee3000 in LA, wish him success and more!"
Actor Donnie Yen (centre) posted this photo of himself with actor Edison Chen (right) and another friend on Instagram, saying: "Big congrats to little brother @edcee3000 in LA, wish him success and more!"PHOTO: DONNIE YEN/INSTAGRAM
Published
34 min ago

HONG KONG • Actor Edison Chen is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Chinese model Shu Pei Qin, reported Apple Daily.

Shu, 26, is seven months pregnant, according to Apple's source, who said she was seen in Beijing last month with a baby bump.

Chen did not respond to Apple's efforts to contact him about the news on Tuesday.

But actor Donnie Yen seemed to drop a hint, posting a photo of himself with Chen and another friend on Instagram and writing: "Big congrats to little brother @edcee3000 in LA, wish him success and more!"

Chen, 36, and Shu have dated for more than a year. They have a house in Los Angeles, which Chen reportedly paid US$2.85 million (S$4.05 million) for last August.

In July last year, he attacked model Lin Chiling online over accusations that she or her camp had prevented Shu from joining a fashion reality show for Shanghai's Dragon TV.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2017, with the headline 'Edison Chen to be first-time dad'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping