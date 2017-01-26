Edison Chen to be first-time dad

HONG KONG • Actor Edison Chen is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Chinese model Shu Pei Qin, reported Apple Daily.

Shu, 26, is seven months pregnant, according to Apple's source, who said she was seen in Beijing last month with a baby bump.

Chen did not respond to Apple's efforts to contact him about the news on Tuesday.

But actor Donnie Yen seemed to drop a hint, posting a photo of himself with Chen and another friend on Instagram and writing: "Big congrats to little brother @edcee3000 in LA, wish him success and more!"

Chen, 36, and Shu have dated for more than a year. They have a house in Los Angeles, which Chen reportedly paid US$2.85 million (S$4.05 million) for last August.

In July last year, he attacked model Lin Chiling online over accusations that she or her camp had prevented Shu from joining a fashion reality show for Shanghai's Dragon TV.