Doctor says sorry to Korean actress Han Ye Seul over botched surgery

SEOUL - A doctor who performed a lipoma removal procedure on actress Han Ye Seul has apologised for the botched operation.

Dr Lee Ji Hyun of the Cha Medical Centre in Gangnam admitted to damaging skin while he was removing the lipoma.

A lipoma is a non-cancerous tumour of fat tissue beneath the skin.

"It's easier to remove the tumour if surgery is done right around the lipoma. But considering that she is an actress, I suggested removing it from below (so) she could cover up the scar with clothing," he said.

The mistake happened as the electric knife cut through the skin from below while he was removing the lipoma, the Korea Herald reported.

Dr Lee also clarified that he did not graft skin tissues from other parts of Han's body or a donor, in response to recent suspicions.

Han has been transferred to a hospital that specialises in rehabilitation of burned skin.

"I made a wrong decision, and I am very sorry. I would like to apologise to Han Ye Seul once more," Dr Lee said.

The Cha Medical Centre has said it would compensate the actress for the incident.