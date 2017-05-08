Demi Moore's penthouse finally sold

Actress Demi Moore finally closed on her triplex penthouse atop the south tower of the landmark San Remo in New York. It took two years to reach a deal and a US$30-million (S$41.9-million) reduction from the original asking price, which had included a two-bedroom maisonette. The US$45-million sale of PH26C last month, minus the additional apartment, was still the highest price ever paid for a residence at the twin-peaked, Emery Roth-designed building at 145-146 Central Park West, between 74th and 75th streets. The previous record, US$26.4 million, was set in 2014.