David Letterman to make comeback with new Netflix talk show

Former television talk show host David Letterman talks with media outside the John F Kennedy Presidential Library prior on May 7, 2017.
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - More than two years after signing off from The Late Show, David Letterman is returning to television with a six-episode talk show on Netflix.

The 70-year-old will host the yet-to-be-titled series which will feature interviews with "extraordinary people" and premiere next year.

He told Hollywood trade paper Variety that he was looking forward to doing weightier material and longer interviews than his Late Show format allowed.

"I'd like to talk to President Trump. I've known the guy for 25-30 years.

"I'd like to go back to New York where he was a kid and start there.

"I'd like to just ask him about the change in him as a man, where did it come from, how did it begin and where is it going."

He added that he would like to interview Pope Francis too.

