Beijing film festival kicks off with starry red carpet

The Beijing International Film Festival got underway on Sunday, with stars from Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom and Taiwanese actress Shu Qi to Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying and New Zealand model Vivian Dawson attending the opening ceremony. Shu is sitting on a jury led by Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai.

Curiously, the ceremony was not followed by a film screening, said Variety website. Also, the festival has pulled the Oscar-winning gay romance Call Me By Your Name from its programme.