Beijing film festival kicks off with starry red carpet

Red-carpet glamour: Stars at the opening ceremony of the Beijing International Film Festival included , actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, model Vivian Dawson, actress Shu Qi and Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom.
The Beijing International Film Festival got underway on Sunday, with stars from Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom and Taiwanese actress Shu Qi to Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying and New Zealand model Vivian Dawson attending the opening ceremony. Shu is sitting on a jury led by Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai.

Curiously, the ceremony was not followed by a film screening, said Variety website. Also, the festival has pulled the Oscar-winning gay romance Call Me By Your Name from its programme.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 17, 2018
