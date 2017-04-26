Bananarama reunite for first concert tour

LONDON • The rumour is true: Bananarama are reuniting for their first concert tour. After the biggest British girl group of the 1980s announced their tour of Britain on Monday, their website crashed, said the BBC. Their 15-date tour starts in Glasgow on Nov 12.

Although the original trio of Sara Dallin, 55, Siobhan Fahey, 58, and Keren Woodward, 56, had a string of hits in the 1980s, including Venus, Shy Boy and Love In The First Degree, they never toured together before Fahey split up with the other two to form Shakespears Sister in 1988, said the BBC.

"This is the first time we've performed live together - with the exception of getting onstage with a cassette when we were 18!" Woodward was quoted as telling BBC Radio 2's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

After the break-up, the group played live shows, with Jacquie O'Sullivan as Fahey's replacement. The split had been bitter and it took the trio almost three decades to reconcile, said The Guardian.

Fahey said they became friends again at a barbecue at her then home in London a couple of years ago. She was quoted as telling The Guardian: "It was two in the morning and lots of wine had been drunk and we were all really emotional."

If the Britain tour goes well, a tour of the United States may follow, so Fahey can perform in Los Angeles, where she now lives, said The Guardian.