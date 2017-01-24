Andy Lau out of action for up to 11 months

HONG KONG • Andy Lau has been advised to rest for up to 11 months after fracturing his pelvis in multiple places in a filming accident, and it may put a brake on his plans to give year-end concerts, said Ming Pao Daily News.

The Heavenly King's management company Topman Global gave an update on his injuries in a statement yesterday. It said the 55-year-old suffered multiple fractures of his pelvis, as well as tendon and muscle strains, after he was thrown off a horse while shooting a tea commercial in Thailand last Tuesday.

It wrote: "Mr Lau is taking doctors' advice. He needs about six to eight weeks of hospitalisation and six to nine months of rehabilitation and recuperation."

His jobs will probably be affected, said Apple Daily.

He returns as corrupt cop Lee Rock in Chasing The Dragon, a crime movie which is expected to be released in summer and has not been dubbed, said the report. He may have to sit out the promotional campaigns for his films in the coming months, including Shock Wave and The Adventurers.

Before his accident, he had submitted an application to ring out the year 2017 with 20 concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum, but he might not proceed now, said Ming Pao.

However, Topman said Lau had not given it orders to cancel the concerts, reported Apple Daily. It is said that the star does not want to disappoint fans and hopes to make a comeback in time for New Year's Eve.

Singer Alan Tam, who visited Lau in Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital on Sunday, told reporters later: "He tells me to tell all friends and relatives not to visit him in hospital and to let him have a good rest because all the talking, laughing and reacting will touch off the pain."

Tam said he had barged in on Lau for work because they had to discuss the mixing of a song they had recorded together. He said he meant to stay and joke with his fellow singer, but Lau said he was really hurting, so Tam left.