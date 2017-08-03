Actress claims Korean director Kim Ki Duk slapped her, forced her to do sex scene

SEOUL - An actress has alleged that South Korean director Kim Ki Duk slapped her and forced her to shoot a sex scene. But his representative has denied the claims.

The actress has filed a complaint with prosecutors who are not revealing her identity for now.

According to The Korea Herald, she alleged that Kim hit her and introduced a sex scene that was not in the script while working on Moebius (2013). She later quit.

Kim's representative said the director had struck the actress - only as part of rehearsals for a scene.

"We never forced a sex scene," the representative added.

Moebius was screened in South Korea only after some scenes were removed.