5 facts about the Irish singer-songwriter

1 Reportedly, The Cranberries' frontman Dolores O'Riordan had won an audition in 1990 to front a band known as The Cranberry Saw Us, which later changed their name to the famed The Cranberries.

2 Her unique singing style, which had an Irish drawl and also comprised nuanced yodelling techniques, led The Cranberries to popular acclaim in the 1990s. Some of the four-member band's biggest hits include Linger, Zombie and Dreams.

Dreams was later covered by Cantopop singer Faye Wong in Cantonese, which was used in the Wong Kar Wai movie Chungking Express (1994) and became a huge hit on its own.

3 Besides releasing seven studio albums with The Cranberries, O'Riordan also had two solo albums titled Are You Listening? (2007) and No Baggage (2009). In 2014, she began performing with musicians Ole Koretsky and Andy Rourke of The Smiths as a trio act named D.A.R.K.

4 O'Riordan was the mother of three children - 20-year-old son, Taylor, and two daughters, Molly, 16, and Dakota, 12 - with her former husband Don Burton.

5 Between the ages of eight and 12, she was sexually abused by a family friend. She had said in interviews that the trauma from that experience led to her suffering anorexia as a teenager.

In 2015, she revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had struggled with the symptoms for years.