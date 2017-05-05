Ed Sheeran to play in Singapore

Popular British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11.

Tickets are priced from $108 to $248 and will go on sale on Thursday at 10am at Sports Hub Tix (www.sportshubtix.com). Each patron is allowed to buy only four tickets a transaction.

While organisers AEG Presents have not revealed the number of tickets available, The Straits Times understands that the concert is expected to sell twice the number of tickets sold at his last concert here in 2015, where he played to a 5,000 sold-out audience at The Star Theatre.

The Singapore stop is part of Sheeran's Asian tour, which includes dates in Kuala Lumpur and Dubai.

Sheeran, 26, made a major comeback earlier this year with songs off his third studio album ÷. The first two singles, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill, topped music charts worldwide and he became the first artist to debut two songs simultaneously in Billboard's Top 10 charts.

In Singapore, the singles occupied the top two spots in the charts of music streaming services Apple Music and Spotify upon their release.

The album went on to top the charts in 14 countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia.

Sheeran has won numerous awards, including an Ivor Novello Award for the 2011 song, The A Team, from his debut album, +. He has also taken home Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2012 and Best Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year in 2015. Last year, he picked up two Grammys, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, for Thinking Out Loud, a song from his second album, ×.

Eddino Abdul Hadi