Arts Picks

SOLID PRAYERS

This solo exhibition by Singapore artist Chun Kai Qun explores notions of mortality, materiality and desires. His multimedia works, including Automated Art Machine, are imbued with a yearning to reconstruct his world and embody his ideals, beliefs and identity, preserving them beyond a human's lifespan.

WHERE: Fost Gallery, 01-02 Gillman Barracks, 1 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tuesday to Feb 19, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 11am to 6pm (Sundays), by appointment on Mondays ADMISSION: Free

ARTIST TALKS/ #COMPULSIVE CHARCOAL

British artist Liz Atkin deals with her physical and mental disorder, compulsive skin picking, by keeping her hands busy making art. She will speak about her life and art at three talks held at Lasalle College of the Arts, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and library@esplanade.

She will also do charcoal sketches while taking Singapore's public transport and give them to commuters for free. The events are part of the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival.

WHERE: Lecture Theatre, Level 2 F201, Block F Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street; Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, 90 Yishun Central; library@ esplanade, 03-01 Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 8 Raffles Avenue MRT: Little India/Yishun/ Esplanade WHEN: Today, 7pm (Lasalle College of the Arts); tomorrow, noon (Khoo Teck Puat Hospital) and 5pm (library@esplanade) ADMISSION: Free, registration details at www.singaporefringe.com

SSO GALA: GUSTAVO DUDAMEL & RENAUD CAPUCON

Renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel makes his debut here with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, conducting Dvorak's famous New World Symphony. Also performing at the orchestra gala is violinist Renaud Capucon, who will be playing Alban Berg's Violin Concerto.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $30 to $168 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)