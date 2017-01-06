A celebration of visual arts

ALIWAL URBAN ART FESTIVAL

Inspired by international street culture, this festival celebrates the best of Singapore cool. Trade skills for items at the Barter Workshop Market and explore No Regrets For Our Youth, an artistic urban gym examining the cult of #gymlife.

Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street When: Festival: Jan 14, 5pm till late; No Regrets For Our Youth: Thu - Feb 12 Admission: Free Info: aliwalartscentre.sg

LOCK ROUTE

This public art showcase takes inspiration from Gillman Barracks' address, as well as the route march army recruits typically undergo during training.

Where: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road When: Jan 13 - June 30 Admission: Free Info: gillmanbarracks.com

CITIES FOR PEOPLE - NTU CCA IDEAS FEST 2016/17

Artists, architects, designers, urban researchers and practitioners discuss the issues of sustainability, food, biodiversity, energy and water resources. The events culminate in a summit that takes a look at the social, cultural and political constructions of space.

Where: NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore, Gillman Barracks and various venues When: Projects, workshops and events: Jan 13 - 22; summit: Jan 19 - 21 Admission: Free Info: ntu.ccasingapore.org

SINGAPORE ART WEEK(END) AT SAM

Enjoy a party in the museum's courtyards, community activities and extended opening hours.

Where: Singapore Art Museum, 71 Bras Basah Road When: Jan 20 & 21, 10am - 9pm; Jan 22, 10am - 7pm Admission: Free Info: singaporeartmuseum.sg

WE ARE THE WORLD - THESE ARE OUR STORIES

Using treasured objects as starting points, Singaporean artist Amanda Heng collaborates with participants through a series of interviews to produce personal works brimming with memories.

Where: STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery, 41 Robertson Quay When: Tomorrow - Feb 25 Admission: Free Info: stpi.com.sg

STATE OF MOTION 2017: THROUGH STRANGER EYES

Presented by Asian Film Archive, this series of events - comprising an exhibition, film screenings, talks and tours of artworks - explores Singapore's history as an actor, through films where iconic local destinations served as filming locations.

Where: The Plaza, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street. Tours & offsite installations at various venues When: Today - Feb 5. Day tours: Jan 14, 15, 20, 21 & 22; night tours: Jan 20 & 21 Admission: Free except for tours Info: Go to stateofmotion.sg

THE ART WEEK CONVERSATIONS 2017 - CONSIDERING ART MARKETS: THE PHILIPPINES/ SINGAPORE/SOUTH-EAST ASIA

Discuss the art markets in the Philippines, Singapore and South-east Asia. Ideal for novice and more experienced collectors.

Where: Ion Art, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn When: Thu, Jan 16 & 17, 7.30 - 9pm Admission: $10 for a talk; $25 for three talks Info: theartweekconversations2017.peatix.com

BODY POLITIC

A series of four exhibitions, Body Politic features sculptural, photo and video installations examining the roles inhabited by people in society and considering the rights of their bodies to occupy space.

Where: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive When: Jan 13 - April 2 Admission: Free Info: esplanade.com

NOISE ART MENTORSHIP SHOWCASE

Twelve artists, 12 new proposals for encountering space. At Waterloo Centre, artists take over the pockets of space between residential and commercial areas, creating artworks such as a cave.

Where: Waterloo Centre, 261 Waterloo Street When: Jan 19 - 31 Admission: Free Info: noisesingapore.com

FANTASY ISLANDS

This exhibition looks at the manifold relations between Batam and Singapore as framed by the concepts of borders and desires.

Where: Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film, 155 Middle Road When: Wed - Jan 26 Admission: Free Info: objectifs.com.sg/fantasy-islands

OH! OPEN HOUSE PRESENTS THE BIZARRE HONOUR

This immersive installation - which was created by an anonymous artist and allows up to two viewers at a time - transforms an old two-storey house into a colonial museum, promising an encounter that blurs the line between art and artefact, wonder and unknowing.

Where: Chip Bee Gardens, 43 Jalan Merah Saga When: Jan 14 - March 26 Admission: $45 Info: thebizarrehonour.com

