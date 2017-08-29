4 new board members join National Gallery, 3 retire

SINGAPORE - National Gallery Singapore has appointed four new board members, who will take the place of three retiring ones.

Joining the board of the visual arts institution are chief executive and artistic director of the first Bangkok Art Biennale 2018 Apinan Poshyananda; executive director and founding member of non-profit art organisation Platform Projects Shareen Khattar; Jennie Chua, chairman of several organisations including the Singapore Film Commission Advisory Board and The RICE Company; and National Heritage Board chief executive Chang Hwee Nee.

National Gallery Singapore in its statement on Tuesday (Aug 29) thanked outgoing board members Jane Ittogi, Benson Puah and Kathy Lai for their years of service.

Ms Ittogi and Mr Puah joined the board in 2009, while Ms Lai joined in 2013.

Mr Puah chaired the audit committee and was a member of the executive committee and the nomination and remuneration committee of the Gallery.

Ms Ittogi was also a member of the latter two committees.

Ms Lai was a member of the audit committee and marketing advisory panel.

"We are grateful for their stewardship and counsel, which has seen the Gallery through a successful opening period," said the National Gallery.