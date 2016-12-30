Construction industry can learn from oil rigs' safety measures

The recent spate of accidents and rise in fatalities at workplaces suggest that some are not paying heed to the adage that "if you think safety is expensive, try having an accident".

Hence, the decision to raise fines could not be more timely ("Wake-up call on work safety"; Dec 21).

Companies must be educated on the importance of safeguarding their workers, and shown how they can go about doing this.

Much can be learnt from the petroleum industry, especially offshore, where ignoring safety comes at a high price.

The proclivity for getting it wrong is especially elevated in such an environment, which is why oil rigs take every measure to ensure that those who hire and those who work aboard follow the rules and regulations.

This should be the case with the construction industry too.

More should be done to train workers so that the observance of safety standards at the worksite becomes ingrained. The company employing them should make sure the rules are adhered to.

This will contribute greatly to the health of workers which, in turn, will aid productivity.

Manoraj Rajathurai