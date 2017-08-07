Bystanders must help when need arises

Why wasn't the baton or Taser stun gun used on the suspect who injured three police officers who were trying to subdue him in Ang Mo Kio last Friday (Man who scuffled with policemen charged with assault; Aug 6)?

Couldn't the person who filmed the whole episode have stepped forward to help when the police were in need of an extra pair of hands?

Bystanders do not need to be heroes. But they can address the situation by shouting out to snap others present out of their lethargy.

Daring to act and timely intervention can make a big difference and stop unnecessary harm from happening.

Loong Chik Tong