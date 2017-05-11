Why sell photocopied tickets to football match?

Last Saturday afternoon, I went with my wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons to the National Stadium to watch the football match between the Singapore Selectionteam and the Selangor Selection team.

I had bought our six tickets at Clementi West Post Office four days earlier, and had been given photocopies of the tickets.

We approached Gate 15 at the stadium, as indicated on the tickets, only to be told to go to Gate 18. We were surprised at this, but we followed the usher's instructions.

But at Gate 18, we were told to go to Gate 21 to exchange our photocopied tickets for "original" ones in order to enter and watch the match.

I am 69 years old and my youngest grandson is nine. All this was very inconvenient and unpleasant for us.

I had purchased the tickets in advance to ensure we did not have to rush at the last minute.

As Singapore Post is a ticketing agent of the Football Association of Singapore, why weren't original tickets sold in the first place?

It is high time the ticketing system was changed. Original tickets should be sold instead of photocopies.

Abdul Raub Din