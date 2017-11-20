Security at airport's airside needs attention too

Changi Airport's airside safety team responded appropriately to the family of otters that turned up on site such that airport operations were not disrupted (Otters safely guided out of Changi Airport tarmac; Nov 15).

If more undesirable elements were to follow in the otters' footsteps, security will be compromised. We cannot wait for another trespass situation before the security team acts. It would be too late by then.

It is crucial to investigate and identify factors that could lead to a more serious trespass, and establish what can be done to prevent it.

There are many other security challenges in an airport beyond those caused by terror acts within the airport building complex, or landside area. Attention has to be given to the airside area too.

Loong Chik Tong