On Facebook

Should companies be held liable for their innovations in the age of digital disruption?

Companies should be held liable for their innovations if these are operated within specifications and recommendations. If something happens due to maintenance schedules or checks not being adhered to by the user, for example, then perhaps the liability is on the user.

Theo De Roza

Do initiatives requiring Singaporeans to be responsible and civic-minded cause more problems?

The more the Government regulates, the less the chance for the community to self-regulate, and sooner or later, we lose the will to self-regulate. Rather than telling the Government to come up with laws, it is time for the community to do what is needed.

Lex Phang

Civic education has to start in school, where actions are easier to control and enforce. When young people are reminded/educated, they will in turn remind the older generation. What the Government is doing now, like calling for the return of trays and used utensils after meals at food centres, will never work or meet its objective.

Tua Sua Ka

It starts at home. Children learn academic subjects in school but they learn how to be a human being from their parents at home.

Andrew LX

Civility and societal thinking cannot be taught or easily encouraged. It takes generations living in that society for these to take root. Singapore is at the point where the past generation has undone much of the progress done by the prior, and now is the time for major intervention and education on how to integrate in a civil manner.

Tony Serio

Do you agree that a new law will not end the spread of fake news? What are some ways to combat fake news?

The problem with fake news is that it can also come from credible sources. And monitoring the intent behind sharing those stories is a slippery slope. Ultimately, any law enacted to prevent fake news will be self-serving.

Barry Smyth

Of course, the law will not stop fake news. Law cannot stop crime. It is set up to put restraints on crime. Fake news can be contained with common sense. If the news is too fantastic, unreasonable or unbelievable, then double-check it with other news sources. It is just a click away in today's Internet world.

Loh Wai Poon

I think Singaporeans are educated enough to determine what is real or fake. We do not need a committee to tell us. We have eyes to see for ourselves.

Chua Tiow Keng

I totally agree that you need to have a critical mind to be able to distinguish between fake and real news, but first we must be exposed to diverse views in order to be able to differentiate. This new law that they want to enact is not allowing any of us to have a critical mind.

Lee Lai Lai Amy