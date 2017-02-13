Include commemorative medallion in NS50 package

I am sure Singaporeans appreciate the Government's recognition of past and present national servicemen with the NS50 Recognition Package of $100 in vouchers ("Millions of reasons to honour NS50"; Feb 9).

I fully agree that the amount is not important and that it is the symbolic value of the package that really matters.

I suggest that a medallion be given in addition to this package.

This memento would serve as a good and valuable reminder to our children and to the future generations of our pioneer leaders' foresight to set the foundation to utilise our own resources for the defence of Singapore.

Perhaps a date can be gazetted as "Defence Day" - either Aug 17, when the first batch of NS enlistees was drafted; or March 14, the day the NS (Amendment) Bill was passed to make NS compulsory.

This can be separate from Singapore Armed Forces Day on July 1.

Michael Wee Swee Poh