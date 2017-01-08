Ensure safety first at trampoline parks

I recently visited a trampoline park.

Unfortunately, overwhelmed by excitement, I did not think twice before attempting a jump across trampolines. I landed badly and sprained my ankle seriously, putting me in a cast for three weeks.

When I sought treatment at a hospital, the doctor mentioned that the hospital has seen quite a number of children who were injured - some even had broken bones - as a result of visiting trampoline parks.

I urge Singaporeans to take care of themselves when they visit trampoline parks.

It is human nature to become so excited that we dismiss or forget the risks and safety rules.

The risk of injury may be low, but it is still there.

Trampoline parks should take the responsibility to conduct safety briefings, beyond making it clear that no one should share a trampoline.

One park's website has enticing videos of people doing stunts on trampolines, and tutorial videos that make these stunts seem easy.

However, those without experience should leave the stunts to the experts and jump safely.

I hope future visitors to trampoline parks will be aware of the danger and avoid activities beyond their skill level.

Lai Kye Sheen (Miss)