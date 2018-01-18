Dip in population density not seen at hawker centres

As far as the situation at hawker centres, fast-food restaurants, places of interest and even hospitals is concerned, I would have to disagree that the number of people per square kilometre in Singapore has fallen (Dip in population density, but not in crowded feeling; Jan 16).

Week after week, at different hawker centres across the island, I see crowds queuing for their food.

I am perplexed as to where all these people come from. Surely they are not all from the nearby Housing Board flats.

Unless more hawker centres are built soon, the crowds will continue to be there.

Nevertheless, all this waiting in queue could create a better society, as it trains us to be more patient, well-behaved and considerate towards others.

Neo Poh Goon