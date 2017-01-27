Can NEA book cars idling in private carparks?

The Government has been trying to educate drivers in Singapore not to pollute the atmosphere by running their vehicle engines when they are parked, with no intention of driving off.

However, we can still find many vehicles doing just that.

In the underground carparks of malls, such as the one at VivoCity, one can find cars parked with their engines running because the driver is sitting in the car waiting for others who are shopping.

We can call the National Environment Agency (NEA) if we witness such cases, but does the NEA have jurisdiction over vehicles in a private carpark?

Will an enforcement officer enter the mall's carpark to issue a summons to the offender?

Leon Lui Yuen Leung