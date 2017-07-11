Woodleigh site draws 15 bids

SINGAPORE - A unit of Chip Eng Seng Corp and Unique Real Estate have put in the top bid for a plum site near Serangoon.

The government land sales site tender attracted 15 bidders, similar to what was expected.

The Woodleigh Lane plot launched on May 30 under the confirmed list for the first half of this year drew a top bid of $700.7 million from CEL Unique Development - 60 per cent owned by Chip Eng Seng Corp and 40 per cent by Unique Real Estate.

The site is next to Woodleigh MRT station, adjacent to the Bidadari New Town and near amenities such as Nex shopping mall.

The 19,547 sq m site has a maximum gross floor area of 58,641 sq m.