Another en-bloc sale launched: Amber Park in East Coast

SINGAPORE - Amber Park, a 200-unit freehold condominium in the East Coast has been launched for en-bloc or collective sale at a minimum price of $768 million, sole marketing agent JLL said on Monday (Aug 28).

Built in the mid-1980's, Amber Park comprises two 27-storey apartment blocks.

Under the 2014 Master Plan, the 213,670 square foot site is zoned 'Residential' with a gross plot ratio of 2.8. It may be redeveloped to accommodate a high-rise apartment development of around 24 to 26 storeys.

The site's allowable gross floor area (GFA) of 598,300 sq ft can translate into close to 800 apartments with an average size of 70 square metres, said JLL.

The Amber Road area is an established private residential enclave that enjoys a strong following from both locals and expatriates alike, due to its proximity to the Central Business District (CBD), its appeal of being only minutes' walk to the beach at East Coast Park and the ease to the airport, said JLL.

"There are not many sites of similar size that are still available for redevelopment in the Amber Road location, as most of the larger projects have been sold en bloc and redeveloped over the years," said JLL regional director Tan Hong Boon.

The owners' reserve price of S$768 million works out to approximately S$1,284 per sq ft per plot ratio. Development charges are not payable for the proposed redevelopment, said Mr Tan.

He added: "Amber Park has a high development baseline equivalent to a plot ratio of approximately 2.843. It is, therefore, insulated from the half-yearly development charge rate revisions by the Chief Valuer, with the next hike expected on Sept 1, 2017".

"Subject to design and approval from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), a developer may potentially configure the allowable gross floor area (GFA) of 598,300 sq ft into close to 800 apartments with an average size of 70 sqm.

The site's 80-meter road frontage onto Amber Road may offer developers some degree of flexibility in designing the new apartments, such that the number of sea-facing units are maximized, said Mr Tan.

The tender for Amber Park closes on Oct 3.