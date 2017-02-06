MPA expands MOU with Norwegian maritime adviser

(From left) MPA's chief executive Andrew Tan and DNV GL's group president and chief executive officer Remi Eriksen at the signing ceremony, which was witnessed by (from far left) State Secretary of Norway Dilek Ayhan and Singapore's Senior Minister of State Josephine Teo.PHOTO: MPA
Published
48 min ago

A framework agreement to promote research and development (R&D) and innovation in the maritime industry was renewed between DNV GL and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) last week.

To take into account the growing need to create safer and more efficient solutions for the maritime industry, the renewed memorandum of understanding (MOU) will have an expanded scope to include the R&D of intelligent shipping systems.

The agreement aims to promote maritime R&D in:

  • Intelligent shipping systems such as autonomous vessels and drones for maritime purposes, or the use of data analytics to create robust and optimal shipping solutions;
  • Green Ports - an examination of the potential environmental gains to be made through the use of energy-saving and emission- reduction technology in ports, in terms of infrastructure, processes and harbourcraft;
  • Marine environment and resources - projects which are designed to cut emissions and boost fuel efficiency, through improvements in operational maintenance, and also research into LNG as an alternative fuel; and
  • Organisation of maritime-related thought leadership forums to promote Green Shipping, Green Ports and Green Technology within the Singapore maritime community.

The renewed MOU also extends the duration of collaboration for another three years.

The signing ceremony took place at the DNV GL headquarters in Norway, during a visit by Singapore's Senior Minister of State, Mrs Josephine Teo, and was signed between MPA chief executive Andrew Tan and DNV GL group president and chief executive Remi Eriksen.

The ceremony was witnessed by Mrs Teo and the State Secretary of Norway, Ms Dilek Ayhan.

DNV GL is a leading classification society and a recognised adviser for the maritime industry.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2017, with the headline 'MPA expands MOU with Norwegian maritime adviser'.
