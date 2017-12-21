Easing fears over economy lifts Singapore consumer confidence: Nielsen

SINGAPORE - Singapore's consumer confidence has gone up to 94 points, up five points from last quarter in Nielsen's latest global consumer confidence survey.

This was a result of easing fears over the state of Singapore's economy as well as expansion in the manufacturing and service sectors.

The survey, which was released on Thursday (Dec 21), found that worries over the economy fell in the third quarter of 2017 to 42 per cent, from 51 per cent in the second quarter. Worries over job prospects also eased.

The survey also found that health was also among Singaporeans' top five concerns

This reflected consumers' "growing awareness and emphasis on healthy living and eating, supported by the Government's increased focus on healthy nation," said Nielsen Singapore's managing director Johan Vrancken.

Singaporeans also took top spot for spending on their holiday getaways, with 53 per cent of allocating their spare cash to taking vacations in the third quarter, up from 42 per cent in the second quarter.

This compares with 50 per cent in second-placed Indonesia and 49 per cent in third-placed Spain.

Still, a higher percentage of Singaporeans are using their cash to plan for their golden years. The survey found that 67 per cent of Singaporeans are saving up their spare cash, putting them fourth worldwide after the Philippines, India and Thailand.

For those who preferred to invest, 26 per cent of respondents put their money into retirement funds, while 24 per cent invested in shares or mutual funds.

"Locals continue to be mindful on the economic outlook and their job security," said Mr Vrancken.

The survey was conducted online from Sept 13 to 22, and included 502 respondents from Singapore.