China factory gauge accelerates in August, defying expectations

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - China's official factory gauge unexpectedly accelerated in August, suggesting the economy's resilience may offer policy makers more room to continue their push to curb financial risks in the second half of the year.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index increased to 51.7 in August, compared with the 51.3 forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and the 51.4 reading in July. Numbers higher than 50 indicate improving conditions.

The world's second-largest economy showed an across-the-board cooling in July after performing more strongly than analysts had anticipated in the first half, buoyed by a turnaround for exports and strong domestic demand. Challenges lie ahead as policy makers vow to tackle excessive leverage and strive to slow the pace of credit expansion.

"Growth has been stronger than expected," Donna Kwok, a senior China economist at UBS Group in Hong Kong, wrote in a recent note. "So far this year industrial production, property investment, retail sales and exports are all growing at a faster pace than in 2016."

China posted stronger-than-expected economic growth of 6.9 per cent in the first half, fuelled by a year-long construction boom, resurgent exports and robust retail sales.

But softer July data had reinforced views that growth will slow slightly in the second half due to higher financing costs, numerous regulatory clampdowns and signs of moderation in the red-hot housing market.