Company Briefs: Haw Par Corp

Haw Par Corp

Haw Par Corp has posted a net profit of $51.9 million in the second quarter, up 7.3 per cent from a year ago.

Revenue in the three months ended June 30 was $60.5 million, up 15 per cent from a year ago due to higher sales of Tiger Balm products following an expansion in distribution network and increase in marketing activities. This was partially offset by lower revenue from the leisure business.

Earnings per share was 23.6 cents, up from 22.1 cents a year ago. Net asset value per share was $12.90 as at June 30, up from $11.29 as at Dec 31 last year.

It declared a first and interim dividend of 10 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago.

Hong Leong Asia

Industrial conglomerate Hong Leong Asia has posted a net loss of $18.2 million in the second quarter, compared with the $18.3 million net loss incurred a year earlier.

The profits from China Yuchai International, its diesel engines unit, were not sufficient to offset the losses incurred by Henan Xinfei Electric Co, which sells refrigerators. Revenue in the quarter ended June 30 was $1 billion, up 3.5 per cent as sales of truck engines picked up.

Loss per share was 4.86 cents, against 4.89 cents a year earlier. Net asset value per share was 173.83 cents as at June 30, down from 186.79 cents as at Dec 31 last year.

The group expects the performance of its business units to be weak for the rest of 2017.

Thai Beverage Public Co

Thai Beverage has posted a net profit of 15.2 billion baht (S$622 million) in the third quarter, up 162 per cent from the same period a year earlier. The bulk of this arose from recognition of F&N's fair-value gains on financial assets of 8.5 billion baht.

Excluding the fair-value gain, net profit would have risen 15 per cent to 6.8 billion baht, owing to higher takings from the spirits and food businesses, as well as from investments in associates Fraser and Neave (F&N) and Frasers Centrepoint. This was slightly offset by a lower net profit for the beer business and an increase in net loss of non-alcoholic beverage business.

Revenue in the three months to June 30 was 45.3 billion baht, down 0.4 per cent from a year earlier. Earnings per share was 0.61 baht, up from 0.23 baht a year ago. Net asset value per share was 4.94 baht as at June 30, up 3.3 per cent from 4.78 baht as at Sept 30 last year.