Vibropower group financial controller quits; chief investment officer assumes role

SINGAPORE - Group financial controller of Vibropower Corporation, Koh Beng Chuan, has resigned from his post less than two months since he joined on Oct 17, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday (Dec 12) night.

Mr Koh, 42, had been responsible for all aspects of accounting, internal control, compliance and financial planning among others. He was formerly regional controller for Asia-Pacific at Wincor Nixdorf.

Separately, Vibropower announced the appointment of Sia Huai Peng, 37, as the acting group financial controller of the company "based on her qualifications, experience and thorough understanding of the group's operations", Vibropower said.

Besides taking on Mr Koh's duties, Ms Sia will continue to be responsible for the group's investment in power plants and source for new investment opportunities, it added.

Her new job title will be chief investment officer cum acting group financial controller. Ms Sia was Vibropower's group financial controller when she joined the company in August 2011.

Vibropower is a manufacturer and supplier of customisable power generator sets. In June this year, it was placed on SGX's watch-list for failing to meet the revised minimum trading price entry requirement announced in December 2016.