Venture Corp second quarter net profit jumps 61 per cent as customer base diversifies

SINGAPORE - Global electronics services provider Venture Corporation posted a 61 per cent jump in second quarter net profit to $69.8 million.

For the quarter ended June 30,r revenue surged by 48.3 per cent year-on-year to about $1 billion, the firm announced on Friday (Aug 4).

Venture attributed the increase to the company's "diversified customer base and continuing strong execution of customers' programmes" that were launched in prior quarters.

Quarterly earnings per share rose to 24.7 cents from the 15.7 cents last year, while net asset value per share shrank to 680.8 cents as at June 30 from 703.1 cents as at Dec 31 last year.

First half net profit was 49.5 per cent higher from a year ago at $118.4 million as revenue climbed by 41.3 per cent to $1.9 billion.

The counter closed seven cents higher at $13.85 on Friday.