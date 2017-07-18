Singtel a big winner at Singapore Corporate Awards

SINGAPORE - A total of 30 companies and six individuals were recognised for leading the way in corporate governance and shareholder communication at the Singapore Corporate Awards on Tuesday evening.

The CapitaLand group of companies bagged the most number of awards - four - but it was Singtel that arguably stole the show with two big wins.

The telco received a special recognition for board diversity as well as "CEO of the Year" in the large capitalisation category for its chief Chua Sock Koong.

Ms Chua is the first woman to be named the best chief executive as well as the first individual to have won both best chief executive and best chief financial officer awards since the Singapore Corporate Awards was first launched in 2005.

Singtel was among 30 companies and six people recognised for leading the way in corporate governance and shareholder communication at the ceremony at Resorts World Convention Centre.

The awards, in their 12th year, were organised by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca), SID and The Business Times, with the support of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and Singapore Exchange (SGX). They aim to recognise and promote excellence in corporate governance among listed companies.

In all, nine companies received awards for the high quality of corporate governance in their board practices, 14 firms were recognised for excellence in their investor relations, and 13 were commended for the high standards of disclosure in financial reporting.

The CapitaLand group of companies was the top winner with a total of four awards. CapitaLand Commercial Trust won a gold award for its investor relations and a bronze for best annual report, while CapitaLand clinched a silver for the best managed board award. CapitaLand Mall Trust won a silver for the best annual report award.

Other companies that also bagged multiple awards were DBS Group Holdings, the Frasers group of companies, the Keppel group, Sembcorp Industries, Banyan Tree Holdings, Centurion, Del Monte Pacific, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) andTuan Sing Holdings.

