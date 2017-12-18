Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.26% to 3,425.68

SINGAPORE - Stocks opened stronger on Monday (Dec 18), with the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.26 per cent or 8.74 points to 3,425.68 as at 9.03am, after Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Friday.

Gainers outnumbered losers 83 to 39, or about two stocks up for every one down, after 41.6 million shares worth S$64.4 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Noble gained 16.7 per cent or S$0.04 to S$0.28, with six million shares traded. NetLink NBN Trust traded flat at S$0.825 with five million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Clearbridge BioMedics, which started trading for the first time on Monday; and AsiaPhos, up 3.2 per cent or S$0.002 to S$0.064.