SINGAPORE - Local shares continued their weak start to the week as they opened lower on Wednesday (Nov 15).

The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 10.3 points or 0.3 per cent at 3,388.73 as at 9.04am.

Some 107.3 million share worth S$83.9 million were traded. Losers outpaced gainers 83 to 69.

Among the most actively traded stocks were SingTel, DBS and OCBC, which fell in early morning trades.