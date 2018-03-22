Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI rises 0.4%

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Thursday (March 22), with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.36 per cent, or 12.7 points, to 3,523.83 as at 9am.

About 40.3 million shares worth S$64 million in total had changed hands as at 9.01am, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.59 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which stayed flat at S$1.12 with 5.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings and SingTel.

Gainers outnumbered losers 86 to 32, or about eight stocks up for every three down.