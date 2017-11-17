Singapore shares jump 0.9% at Friday's open

SINGAPORE - Local stocks rebounded on Friday (Nov 17), with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.89 per cent or 29.82 points to 3,371.12 as at 9.02am following the overnight lead in the US and Europe markets.

Gainers beat losers 113 to 33, after 74.8 million shares worth S$113.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume was Trendlines, which gained 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.3 per cent to 15.9 Singapore cents. The medical technology group had announced a tie-up with National Healthcare Group on Thursday.

Cosco Shipping continues its rising streak, increasing 1.5 Singapore cents or 2.6 per cent to 59.5 Singapore cents on Friday's market open.