Singapore shares edge up 1 point on Thursday open

SINGAPORE - Singapore equities rose marginally at opening bell on Thursday (Dec 28), on the back of Wall Street stocks edging higher.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) opened 0.98 point or 0.03 per cent up to 3,392.65 as at 9.02am.

Some 25 million shares worth S$31.3 million changed hands, with gainers beating losers 70 to 34.

Among the actives were shares of Netlink NBN Trust, LHN and Vallianz.

Consumer confidence in the United States remained high in December even though it was lower than the previous month's record. The Conference Board's closely-watched confidence reading for a key month in retail sales fell to 122.1 from a 17-year high in November.