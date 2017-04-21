SEA private equity investments boosted by interest in Internet sector: Bain & Co report

SINGAPORE - Private equity investments in South-east Asia soared to US$6.8 billion (S$9.5 billion) last year after a subdued 2015, buoyed by strong interest in the Internet sector, according to Bain & Company's annual Southeast Asia Private Equity Report released on Friday (April 21).

Last year's robust showing was up from US$4.8 billion a year earlier and 14 per cent higher than the average deal value from 2011 to 2015.

A rebound in Malaysia from a record low in 2015 helped spur the rally. The region's deal market remains driven by Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, which together made up more than 80 per cent of deal value from 2012 to 2016.

Investments in the Internet sector accounted for a quarter of South-east Asia's total deal value last year.

Buoyed by the region's rising middle class, other emerging sectors of interest included agriculture, consumer products, retail, healthcare and education, the report found.

Investors also achieved more successful exits - exit values rose 26 per cent from 2015 as a result of a strong corporate merger and acquisition market and five large exits exceeding US$1 billion, compared with just two in 2015.

Sovereign wealth funds were especially active in the region, participating in 35 per cent of South-east Asia private equity deals by value from 2012 to 16.

Despite this robust growth, private equity funds in the region are facing mounting competition, which is keeping prices high as new players flood the market.

"Private equity markets in South-east Asia are steadily improving, due to a larger pool of targets and more robust general partner networks," said Mr Sebastien Lamy, who leads Bain's private equity practice in South-east Asia.

"This healthier momentum has boosted limited partners' expectations for the region, putting PE firms in a tough spot as they look for new ways to rally against the effects of high prices and heavy competition, coupled with local macro challenges."