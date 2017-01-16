On The Move

CapitaLand

Chaly Mah Chee Kheong: Appointed independent director from Feb 1. Mr Mah, 60, was chief executive of Deloitte Southeast Asia from May 2006 to May last year, and chief executive of Deloitte Asia Pacific from May 2007 to May 2015.

Gaylin Holdings

Uthaya Chandrikaa Ponnusamy: Appointed chief financial officer on Jan 9. Ms Uthaya, 37, was lead director of audit and assurance at Deloitte & Touche from 2015 to Jan 2 this year.

Chip Eng Seng

Ng Seng Tat: Appointed executive director on Jan 9.

Mr Ng, 53, was group general manager of United Industrial Corp from October 2010 till this month.

OEL Holdings

Chong Kwang Shih: Ceases to be chief financial officer on Jan 31 to pursue other interests. Mr Chong, 51, was appointed on July 15, 2015.

Del Monte Pacific

Nils Lommerin: Resigned as director and chief executive of Del Monte Foods on Jan 9. Mr Lommerin, 52, is pursuing other opportunities. He was appointed in 2014.

David Meyers: Appointed chief operating officer and interim CEO. Mr Meyers is executive vice-president and chief administrative officer of Del Monte Foods, and has 35 years of experience in consumer packaged-goods companies.

IFS Capital

Danny Heng Hock Kiong: Will resign as group chief financial officer with effect from April 9. Mr Heng, 51, also known as Heng Hang Siong, was appointed in 2014.