Market highlights

Published
34 min ago

1. Fifteen Reits and trusts listed between July 2012 and July 2016 have averaged a 17.5 per cent dividend-inclusive gain and a 6.8 per cent indicative yield so far this year.

2. CNMC Goldmine has bought back 39,900 of it shares at 27 cents each for a total sum of $10,820.

3. Serial System is investing in a joint venture, Musang Durian, a company incorporated in Malaysia that is in the business of manufacturing, processing, trading and exporting durian puree and durian-related products.

4. One of Tiong Woon Corp's units has incorporated an investment holding firm, Golden Argo, in Sri Lanka. The issued and paid-up share capital is 100,000 Sri Lankan rupees (S$890). The unit owns 49 per cent of the new entity.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

5. Following an internal review, ValueMax found a probable case of criminal breach of trust by an employee. A police report was filed last Thursday. This is an isolated case and the net amount of loss after insurance is likely to be less than $10,000.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2017, with the headline 'Market highlights'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia