Market highlights

1.  China Everbright Water has won its bid for the Shandong Ji'nan Huashan Waste Water Treatment Project. The underground waste-water treatment is expected to commence operations next year.

2.  Kingsmen Creatives' new joint venture firm Kingsmen Xperience in the United States will focus on creation of media and entertainment themed licences and development of intellectual property for themed attractions.

3.  Roxy-Pacific has acquired its second hotel asset in Japan, the Tenmabashi Grand Hotel Osaka, for 3 billion Japanese yen (S$36.8 million).

4.  Yanlord has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Nanjing Yiyan, which holds the development rights to an 84,456 sq m prime residential development site in YanZiJi, Xixia District, Nanjing overlooking the Yangtze River.

5.  BRC Asia expects to report a total comprehensive loss for the quarter ended June 30, mainly due to challenging business conditions.

