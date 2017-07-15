Market highlights

1. Green shoots in manufacturing data bode well for industrial property demand, the Singapore Exchange said. The 11 Reits & trusts listed here with industrial properties have made average total returns of 19 per cent so far this year.

2. SGX-listed Vibrant Group bought back 450,000 of its shares at 39 cents each for a total sum of $176,044.

3. Hi-P International said it expects higher profit for the second quarter this year while revenue is expected to be comparable as operational efficiency has improved.

4. The upgraded Viva Business Park now features the first factory outlet here by Harvey Norman. It also boasts Gorilla Climbing Gym, the largest indoor air-conditioned rock-climbing facility here.

5. Alliance Mineral Assets has asked for a suspension of trading with immediate effect.