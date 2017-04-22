Market highlights

1 SGX-listed Advanced Holdings has signed a letter of extension with the vendors of its acquisition target, Agricore Global, to conduct further negotiations.

2 Investment holding company 3Cnergy is planning a rights issue of 383.4 million shares at 6.7 cents per share with up to 766.7 million free warrants.

3 United Food is planning to buy 80 per cent of Really Time Trading, a firm incorporated in Hong Kong. The HK firm has a China unit that trades, procures and distributes food products including pork related food products.

4 Keong Hong plans to buy 60 per cent of Hansin Timber Specialist and Trading, which supplies and installs timber flooring and exterior timber decking for residential and commercial projects here.

5 Mainboard listed Delfi and Japan's Yuraku Confectionery have set up a joint venture in Singapore to produce, develop, market and sell a range of chocolate snack products in Indonesia under the "Delfi" masterbrand.