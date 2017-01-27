Market highlights

1 Yanlord Land has set up a 100 per cent-owned entity - Shanghai Yanlord Land Property Management Service - with a registered share capital of five million yuan (S$1 million). Property management is its main activity.

2 SGX-listed manufacturing player Lion Asiapac expects to report losses for the second quarter and half year ended Dec 31, owing to a decrease in turnover as a result of a decline in demand amid adverse market conditions.

3 The five biggest listed consumer retailing-related firms are: Jardine Cycle & Carriage, Dairy Farm , Olam International, Sheng Siong and Metro. These stocks have averaged a total return of 3.3 per cent so far this year.

4 Darco Water Technologies yesterday entered into a placement agreement with Robert Stone and Capital Boom. It plans to issue up to five million new shares at a placement price of 60 cents.

5 Jason Holdings said that the bankruptcy applications against executive director Sim Choon Joo and non-executive director Jason Sim Chon Ang taken out by ANZ have been adjourned until Feb 9.