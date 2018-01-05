Company Briefs: Nordic Group

Nordic Group

Precision engineering and systems integration solutions provider Nordic Group has clinched several contracts worth $20.6 million in total.

The contracts were secured with new and repeat customers including multinational firms and companies in the marine, oil and gas, infrastructure and petrochemical industries.

Nordic's petrochemical and environmental engineering services division secured a maintenance service contract from a repeat customer worth about $10.8 million for the servicing and maintenance of screening, sludge, grit and related equipment at various water reclamation plants in Singapore.

This contract is for a period of three years from Jan 26, 2018 to Jan 25, 2021.

The insulation and scaffolding services division renewed maintenance contracts for insulation and scaffolding works from repeat customers and secured a scaffolding and insulation capital project from a new customer worth about $6.7 million.

Meanwhile, the precision engineering services division secured capital projects of $1.7 million from repeat customers.

Sunpower Group

Mainboard-listed Sunpower Group said its subsidiary Jiangsu Sunpower Technology Co has been awarded a 34.98 million yuan (S$7.2 million) contract - its first in the flue gas desulphurisation market.

The group will provide engineering, procurement and construction services to Yangquan Coal Industry Group Taiyuan Chemical New Material Co.

The project will make use of ammonia desulphurisation technology, a proprietary technology owned by the group.

The Straits Trading Company

The Straits Trading Company said that it will be investing in a Japanese real estate fund to be managed by Savills IM Japan Residential Fund GP.

The Singapore-listed firm will participate in the fund, Savills IM Japan Residential Fund, via its indirect subsidiary, SRE Japan 11.

The fund is a limited partnership established in Singapore that will acquire residential properties located in the Greater Tokyo area and other key markets in Japan.

SRE Japan 11, as a limited partner of the fund, will commit nine billion yen (S$106.5 million) in capital.