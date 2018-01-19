Company Briefs: Cache Logistics Trust

Cache Logistics Trust

Cache Logistics Trust reported a 2.5 per cent year-on-year increase in its distributable income to $17.1 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31.

Its distribution per unit (DPU) was 1.597 cents for the quarter, compared to 1.77 cents the year before, based on an enlarged units base following a rights issue in October last year.

Excluding the effects of the rights issue, its DPU would have been 1.829 cents, down from 1.85 cents in the same period in 2016.

Gross revenue was up 8.5 per cent to $29.6 million, while net property income rose 10.2 per cent to $23.5 million.

This was mainly attributable to the rental top-up at its 51 Alps Ave property and the incremental contribution from its Spotlight warehouse in Melbourne, Australia, offset by a drop in revenue from its divestment of Changi Districentre 3, a lower contribution from Changi Districentre 2 and higher property expenses.

FSL Trust

First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) has sold another vessel to further ease its debt, this time for US$6.2 million (S$8.2 million).

The trust sold a chemical tanker for US$13.8 million earlier this week to help cut its debt.

The trustee-manager said yesterday that the trust has sold a containership vessel, FSL Busan, of which the net proceeds will be used to repay an outstanding loan facility.

FSL Busan is a 2003, German-built, 1,221 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) container ship.

Oxley Holdings

Fair value loss of nearly $17 million on financial instruments arising from marked-to-market positions took a toll on results for Oxley Holdings in its second quarter.

Its net profit dived 45 per cent to $68 million from the same period last year.

For the three months ended Dec 31, revenue tumbled 33 per cent to $406.1 million.

Oxley has declared an interim dividend of 0.72 cent a share, up from half a cent previously.

The developer also proposed a one-for-five bonus issue of new shares.