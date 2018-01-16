Capital World launches theme park concept

Catalist-listed property developer Capital World has launched Malaysia's biggest indoor theme park concept at its Capital City Project in Johor, a project with a gross development value of RM2.4 billion (S$804 million).

The group has also signed a number of lease agreements with international and local popular brands, such as Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Old Town White Coffee, Teh Tarik Place, Moonlight Cake House, Guardian Pharmacy, Caring Pharmacy, F.O.S and Owndays.

The retail component spanning 860,000 sq ft within the mixed-use development is about 80 per cent pre-leased, Capital World management said.

The group has also commenced the sales of the serviced suites component, Capital Suites.

Upon completion, the biggest indoor theme park and shopping mall in Malaysia will have a gross floor area totalling 1.2 million sq ft.

It will also be one of the five largest indoor theme parks in the world and is expected to commence operations this year.

The official launch of the indoor theme park concept was witnessed by more than 600 invited guests last Saturday, when several key attractions in the theme park were introduced.

Upon completion, the biggest indoor theme park and shopping mall in Malaysia will have a gross floor area totalling 1.2 million sq ft. It will also be one of the five largest indoor theme parks in the world and is expected to commence operations this year.

"We believe the indoor theme park will be able to draw greater footfall to our mall as Capital City will be transformed into a one-stop entertainment hub and shopping haven in the heart of Johor Baru," said Capital World executive director and chief executive officer Siow Chien Fu.

"With this, Capital City is poised to be one of the key tourist attractions in Johor with its offering of the 315-room Hilton Garden Inn, 630 units of hotel-style serviced suites and 690 units of serviced apartments," he added.