Tourists from China, Hong Kong protest at KLIA to demand flights home amid Typhoon Hato

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A group of tourists from China and Hong Kong whose flights were disrupted by Typhoon Hato staged a demonstration at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday (Aug 23) to demand a flight home.

A 23-year-old student, who only wanted to be identified as George, said he was among 200 tourists who were stranded at the airport since their return flight was cancelled.

It was earlier reported that Typhoon Hato had affected flights to Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Macau.

He claimed that the airline company offered them a replacement flight on Aug 27, but most of them had to return immediately for work or school.

At around 6pm, the group went to the Cathay Pacific check-in counter and began chanting in Chinese, "we want to go home".

A dozen policemen arrived at the scene to monitor the situation, though no action was taken against the tourists.

A woman, who declined to be named, said the tour leader had been liaising with the airline officials since the first group arrived around 8am.

"They offered to let us travel in small groups on different flights, but we want to go back together in a group," she said.

The group seen at the airport departure lounge included families, the elderly and students in their 20s, with many on their phones or trying to sleep on the airport seats.

Cathay Pacific ground crew at the counter declined to comment.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a No. 10 typhoon signal at 9.10am on Wednesday, the highest in Hong Kong's storm warning system.

In response to Typhoon Hato, Hong Kong has cancelled flights, ferry and bus services.