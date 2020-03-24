Thailand to invoke emergency decree as coronavirus cases soar

BANGKOK – Thailand will invoke emergency decree on Thursday (March 26) to control the coronavirus outbreak as cases have soared to 827, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday.

The emergency decree will pave the way for government orders such as imposing curfews, prohibiting travels and evacuations. No details have yet been given to what the order will entail.

“The order to invoke all the laws will be by the Prime Minister. The Covid Centre will be upgraded to the Covid Emergency Centre,” Mr Prayut told a press briefing at Government House after the weekly cabinet meeting.

“We’re asking for your cooperation not to return to your home towns,” he added, referring to the mass exodus of migrant workers from Bangkok last week after various businesses in the capital and five adjacent provinces were ordered shut.

Thailand reported a spike in Covid-19 cases since last week - with 106 new cases on Tuesday (March 24). Many infections emerged from outbreaks at boxing rings and nightclubs in Bangkok.

Three more Thai nationals died, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to four.