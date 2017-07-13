Singapore's Michelin-starred hawker opens Jakarta outlet

JAKARTA • Hawker Chan, Singapore's Michelin-starred street food vendor, officially opened its first outlet in Jakarta on June 20.

The eatery is located on the second floor of Tim Ho Wan, a Hong Kong-based Michelin-starred dim sum chain in Pantai Indah Kapuk, north Jakarta.

Hawker Chan is a spin-off of a food stall named Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle. Founded by Mr Chan Hon Meng, the food stall in Singapore's Chinatown Complex Food Centre caught the public's attention after receiving one Michelin star in the Michelin Guide there last year.

The eatery was later recognised as the place to get the world's cheapest Michelin-starred meal.

Similar to Hawker Chan's Singapore outlets, the Jakarta branch serves the restaurant's signature dishes, including soya sauce chicken rice and soya sauce chicken noodle, with prices starting from 28,000 rupiah (S$2.90).

The restaurant's marketing manager told Kompas.com the eatery gets most of its ingredients from Singapore, but also uses local produce.

Hawker Chan's Jakarta outlet employs a local chef who has received intensive training in Singapore, said a business development brand staff member. "Chef Chan still (oversees) the operations," she added.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK